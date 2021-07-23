Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Momma, baby whale join surfers in lineup; a ‘surreal’ encounter

By Pete Thomas
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDF14_0b5tTpQp00

Surfers near Sydney, Australia, were greeted by an endangered southern right whale and her calf recently as they rode waves and sat on their boards.

“They were there for about two days,” Tabitha Blake, one of the Shelly Beach surfers, told FTW Outdoors. “I was surfing with them for two hours. It was amazing and it felt so surreal to be able to be up that close and personal.”

The accompanying Instagram footage, captured by researcher Megan Smythe, shows both whales interacting just beyond the surf as two surfers enjoy a front-row view from the lineup.

In a second video clip, shared by Smythe to the Whale Reports Central Coast group Facebook page, four surfers, including Blake (wearing a ponytail), are shown smiling in appreciation after the right whale calf spyhops next to mom. (Click here to view the video.)

Remarkably, the surfers remained calm and resisted whatever temptation there might have been to paddle closer to the 40-ton whale and her calf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hq9ia_0b5tTpQp00

“All surfers kept a safe distance as the two whales kept coming in closer,” Smythe told FTW Outdoors. “I spent five hours watching them and it was unreal.”

Smythe captured her footage July 13 at Shelly Beach in Manly, a suburb of Sydney in New South Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gxlcq_0b5tTpQp00

She said the whales remained for two days and seemed to be curious about the surfers. The same whales were spotted inside Sydney Harbor a few days later.

Southern right whales, which can measure 50-plus feet, are found throughout the Southern Hemisphere. They were hunted extensively until about the 1960s and are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

–Video and images are courtesy of Megan Smythe

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Surfers#Whale Watching#Momma#Ftw Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Surfing
Place
Sydney
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Country
Australia
Related
Animalsabcnews4.com

VIDEO: Diver comes face to face with camo carpet shark

A young Spanish diver comes across a spotted wobbegong shark during her extended journey in Australia. The spotted wobbegong shark — more common around Australian waters, as other species live in the Pacific and Indian Oceans — doesn’t look like a typical shark. The creature, with a huge head, looks...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Terrifying Footage Shows a Shark Appearing to Circle Unsuspecting Swimmers

In a bloodcurdling oceanic scene, a possibly hungry hammerhead shark looked to be circling swimmers, the sea creature intent on leaving a trail of red water behind it. Connor Seitz posted a nail-biting clip on TikTok that he took from his hotel room in Florida. Two girls enjoying themselves in the sea were unaware of a shark that appeared to be circling them.
AnimalsThe Independent

Surfers stalked by sharks in dramatic footage filmed from helicopter

A news helicopter filmed the terrifying moment several massive sharks stalked surfers at Australia’s famous Bondi Beach. The dramatic footage shows one predator approaching a surfer sitting on a red board, getting within metres of the person before it turns away. Dozens of surfers can be seen waiting to catch the next wave at the popular Sydney spot as several sharks loiter nearby.
Monterey, CAkion546.com

Boats encountering ‘friendly whales’ that like to socialize

MONTEREY, California (KPIX) — Video shot on board the Princess Monterey shows a curious whale popping its head out of the water to check out a recent boat tour. But he didn’t dive down, instead he stayed close by, floating next to the vessel for several minutes. Then he exhaled through his blow hole and made sounds.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AnimalsThe Southern

Wild footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field

This footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field. The mini whirlwind whipped up hay and grass in front of a passer-by in Cornwall. Peter Nankivell, from Silverwell, noticed the phenomenon while at home and rushed to get footage. So-called 'dust devils' occur in dry and hot weather, according to the MET office.
Animalskrcgtv.com

Diver's 'jawsome' courage as he hand-feeds killer sharks

Brave scuba divers visit several fearsome sharks in Hawaiian waters, pat their heads and hand-feed them fish. The footage was shared on Instagram by Saveliy Mankovskiy, who was born in Russia, raised in New York and moved to Hawaii 14 years ago, when he was 19 years old. “Truth be...
Animalsmontecitojournal.net

Whale of a Show

“I’ve never seen it like this. Business has never been better.”. That’s quite the statement from Hiroko Benko, the CEO of the Condor Express, the booming whale-watching outfit that takes daily trips into the Santa Barbara Channel to give locals and tourists a glimpse at nearly every species of whale, as well as dolphins, seals, and sea lions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy