Eric Bowlen named new principal of Martinsville High School

MARTINSVILLE — Beginning July 26, Eric Bowlen will officially take on the role of principal for Martinsville High School. Bowlen was previously the principal of John R. Wooden Middle School for five years. He was also the principal of East Middle School from 2005 to 2016, and was the assistant principal of MHS from 2001 to 2005. He was also a teacher for US History, Government and World Geography from 1994 to 2001.