Real-World 6G Predictions Are Here; The Next “G” Levels Up

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Mobile Data Traffic to rise by factor of 170 over the next 14 years. Mobile Experts has released one of their popular Expert INSIGHTs, this time covering Predicted Profiles for 6G Traffic. The report answers the question, “how long will mobile data growth continue at 40-50% per year?” and provides...

aithority.com

Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Taking the TensorBoard Embedding Projector to the Next Level

TensorBoard Projector allows to graphically represent low-dimensional embeddings. Here I show you how, instead of displaying a point, you can render the image to which the embedding refers. The TensorBoard embedding projector is a very powerful tool in data analysis, specifically for interpreting and visualizing low-dimensional embeddings. In order to...
TechnologyCadillac News

How Shopware takes commerce to the next level

In recent months, the world of ecommerce systems has been shaken up. Despite all the changes currently affecting the industry, Shopware has managed to take a leading role among ecommerce systems with a simple strategy: putting people at the centre. Shopware has a lot to offer in terms of solutions, and a unique project in the industry is currently causing a stir: the video-on-demand service shopware.tv.
InternetComputer Weekly

Jargon Buster Guide to Unified Communications

In this e-guide we will explore and define some of the key elements of a UC deployment and offer some insight into some of the emerging trends that are changing the way we communicate in our working lives. UCaaS - Unified Communications as a Service. VoIP. Instant Messaging. Skype for...
Internetaithority.com

SproutLoud Simplifies Video Marketing Localized for SMB Reseller Networks

Major brands that sell through local small-to-medium businesses know they need to be findable in the digital spaces that their customers frequent. That’s why SproutLoud, a leader in Distributed Marketing technology, is proud to announce a new capability that makes highly customized video marketing — on CTV, OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV — fast, easy, and scalable for brands and their SMB resellers in local markets.
Technologyaithority.com

G2 Ranks Toucan Toco No.1 For Embedded Analytics And Business Intelligence

Data storytelling pioneer sweeps review platform’s midmarket and enterprise categories. G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, has awarded storytelling pioneer Toucan Toco the No. 1 ranking in every business intelligence product category it assesses. Sweeping the rankings for both midmarket and enterprise customers, Toucan received G2’s top rating for the 2nd year in a row, thanks to strong support from the real-world users who determine G2’s category leaders.
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic Supercharges Observability Solution to Accelerate Innovation and Ensure Application Reliability

New Capabilities Including Real User Monitoring, Span Analytics and Easily Queryable Raw Tracing Data Provides Observers and Analysts with Deeper Insights to Manage Modern Applications. Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced new capabilities that augment analytics-powered use cases and capture end user experience as part of its Observability...
Technologybloosolutions.com

Take Your Business To The Next Level With These Technology Solutions

When you set goals for your business this year, there’s a good chance one of those goals was tied to growth. It’s a common goal. You have your eyes set on acquiring new customers. You’re ready to take their business to the next level. The challenge, however, is getting to that next level. If you do a web search on how to grow your business, you’ll find more results than you know what to do with. It can be frustrating and overwhelming.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

What should IT leaders look for in an SD-WAN solution?

The phrase “game-changing” has become almost overused in recent years, particularly in the world of tech. To an extent, this reflects the degree of constant innovation taking place within the space, and the number of solutions coming to the fore and changing what’s possible within organizations and society. On the flipside, some innovations could be considered tech for tech’s sake, and their ability to be a real game changer is limited.
BusinessThe Drum

Redefining a start-up's positioning in the world of next-gen technology

Founded in 2016 by two Hydrogen Group executives, Kubrick is a fast-growing provider of vital skills and talent in data and next generation technology. The business expanded so fast (with a strong and growing client base that included AstraZeneca, Deliveroo, Shell, HSBC) that it outgrew its original brand and identity – which no longer reflected the company’s purpose of shaping tomorrow’s world by developing today’s talent.
Computersxda-developers

Show the real battery level

I've installed the launcher Agama on it and it's really usefull. I saw I can show the battery level but it's locked at 50%, it never change. I was wondering how could I really have the battery level of my car. I already have a battery indicator which I bought...
arxiv.org

Predicting Take-over Time for Autonomous Driving with Real-World Data: Robust Data Augmentation, Models, and Evaluation

Understanding occupant-vehicle interactions by modeling control transitions is important to ensure safe approaches to passenger vehicle automation. Models which contain contextual, semantically meaningful representations of driver states can be used to determine the appropriate timing and conditions for transfer of control between driver and vehicle. However, such models rely on real-world control take-over data from drivers engaged in distracting activities, which is costly to collect. Here, we introduce a scheme for data augmentation for such a dataset. Using the augmented dataset, we develop and train take-over time (TOT) models that operate sequentially on mid and high-level features produced by computer vision algorithms operating on different driver-facing camera views, showing models trained on the augmented dataset to outperform the initial dataset. The demonstrated model features encode different aspects of the driver state, pertaining to the face, hands, foot and upper body of the driver. We perform ablative experiments on feature combinations as well as model architectures, showing that a TOT model supported by augmented data can be used to produce continuous estimates of take-over times without delay, suitable for complex real-world scenarios.
Technologyaithority.com

Matador AI Announces Integration with One-Eighty CRM, Empowering Canadian Dealers

Matador AI, the SMS-first marketing automation platform purpose-built for car dealerships, is excited to announce an integration with One-Eighty CRM. This integration continues the partnership between Matador AI and CDK Global, the technology company that owns and deploys One-Eighty for Canadian automotive dealers. Matador AI is already integrated with the eLead CRM, another of CDKs technology products.
Technologyiotcentral.io

Testing-as-a-Service for the Internet of Things: A New Level of Automation

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is expanding rapidly with new devices being installed to automate devices, systems, and networks. According to Statista, the total installed base of IoT devices is projected to touch 13.8 billion units by the end of 2021, and leapfrog to 30.9 billion units by 2025. The IoT ecosystem is likely to change the way people lead their lives by taking smart computing to the physical world. This will make the scope of computing even more decentralized and distributed. The profusion of so many devices connected to the internet generating, processing, and transmitting data streams needs to be stringently tested for quality. This is to ensure the data streams lead to correct decision-making in a real-time environment. Given that distributed and remotely located IoT systems have to process humongous volumes of data, they are open to being exploited by threat actors. The multifarious challenges related to the security and scalability of IoT systems call for implementing anIoT testing framework.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Xilica Launches Gio Networked AV Interfaces

Series Provides Three Dante Endpoints for Wireless and Digital Connectivity in Av and UC. Xilica, a global AV technology provider focused on driving authentic interaction, launches Xilica Gio, a range of three networked endpoints for bridging personal devices to installed AV systems. The initial Xilica Gio series features three Dante interface products for USB, Bluetooth and XLR connectivity within collaborative and reconfigurable AV environments. All three Xilica Gio interfaces will drive greater adoption of bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) strategies, and extend the use of installed AV systems in a variety of networked AV environments.
Softwareaithority.com

Solace’s Event Streaming and Management Platform Now Available through AWS Marketplace

Solace’s market-leading event streaming and management technology, PubSub+ Platform, is now available for purchase in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This will help enterprises more easily implement event-driven architecture in the cloud by using PubSub+ Platform to accelerate and augment the applications, information and processes they run on the AWS Cloud.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Zerto 9 brings immutability and automation for ransomware resilience

Zerto announced the general availability of Zerto 9, significantly advancing its capabilities in the fight against ransomware. Offering new immutability and automation features, Zerto 9 also provides enhanced cloud data management and protection capabilities for end users and managed service providers, new backup capabilities including support for additional cloud platforms, and cloud tiering to deliver secure and cost-effective archive storage and simplified management.
Technologyaithority.com

Skybox Security Announces Rapid Global Expansion as Security Posture Management Market Takes Off

Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, announced accelerated global expansion to meet increasing market demand for its Security Posture Management Platform, which includes its Vulnerability Management solution. Driven by customer demand to improve security efficacy and reduce exposure risk across hybrid cloud and critical infrastructure, Skybox Security increased new subscription customers by 86% in the first half of 2021. During the same timeframe, the company achieved 30% growth in key industries, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Fujitsu, HFR Networks Intro Enhanced Smart xHaul Solutions for 5G

Fujitsu Network Communications and HFR Networks introduced new and enhanced Smart xHaul solutions for versatile, cost-efficient, scalable 5G network transport. Enhancements include new innovative optics for the M6424 time sensitive networking (TSN) aggregation and transport switch and the new M6208E TSN switch for hardened environments. As service providers ramp up...

