Real-World 6G Predictions Are Here; The Next “G” Levels Up

Understanding occupant-vehicle interactions by modeling control transitions is important to ensure safe approaches to passenger vehicle automation. Models which contain contextual, semantically meaningful representations of driver states can be used to determine the appropriate timing and conditions for transfer of control between driver and vehicle. However, such models rely on real-world control take-over data from drivers engaged in distracting activities, which is costly to collect. Here, we introduce a scheme for data augmentation for such a dataset. Using the augmented dataset, we develop and train take-over time (TOT) models that operate sequentially on mid and high-level features produced by computer vision algorithms operating on different driver-facing camera views, showing models trained on the augmented dataset to outperform the initial dataset. The demonstrated model features encode different aspects of the driver state, pertaining to the face, hands, foot and upper body of the driver. We perform ablative experiments on feature combinations as well as model architectures, showing that a TOT model supported by augmented data can be used to produce continuous estimates of take-over times without delay, suitable for complex real-world scenarios.
