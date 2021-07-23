Real-World 6G Predictions Are Here; The Next “G” Levels Up

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is expanding rapidly with new devices being installed to automate devices, systems, and networks. According to Statista, the total installed base of IoT devices is projected to touch 13.8 billion units by the end of 2021, and leapfrog to 30.9 billion units by 2025. The IoT ecosystem is likely to change the way people lead their lives by taking smart computing to the physical world. This will make the scope of computing even more decentralized and distributed. The profusion of so many devices connected to the internet generating, processing, and transmitting data streams needs to be stringently tested for quality. This is to ensure the data streams lead to correct decision-making in a real-time environment. Given that distributed and remotely located IoT systems have to process humongous volumes of data, they are open to being exploited by threat actors. The multifarious challenges related to the security and scalability of IoT systems call for implementing anIoT testing framework.