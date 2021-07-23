Epicenter Experience Announces Behavioral Intelligence Suite That Delivers an Unparalleled Understanding of Consumer Behavior to Reimagine the Consumer-Company Relationship

BEN Group, the entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music, and film content, along with its content optimization platform TubeBuddy, announced a milestone 2021 H1. The company has experienced dramatic growth across its influencer marketing, product placement, creator and content optimization, and celebrity licensing divisions over the past five years. As the entertainment, media, and advertising industries adapt to global reopenings, BEN Group is expanding its business to meet an unprecedented demand for non-disruptive advertising and empowering the flourishing creator economy. In the first half of this year, BEN Group achieved record revenue, fostered new partnerships, deepened existing client relationships, further enhanced proprietary AI and data capabilities, and appointed several new executives across its international business.