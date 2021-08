Yesterday pipeline giant Williams released its 2020 Sustainability Report, which is another name for ESG (environmental, social, and governance). The company says it will be net carbon zero by 2050, but in the meantime, they will meet other important targets long before that date. While it would be easy to dismiss this report as yet another 126-page manifesto in gobbledegook aimed at placating the global warming gods, when we began to dig into the report we found some interesting bits of information and statistics.