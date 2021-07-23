Hospital and health care setting visitor protection measures

I am writing to voice our disappointment that Dr. Michotek will be discontinuing his medical practice. Dr. Michotek has treated my 92-year-old father and prior to her recent death, my 94-year-old mother-in-law, for a couple of years. He is devoted and caring, providing excellent medical care for seniors and other home-bound members of our community. Frankly, I do not know what we will do without him. I do not understand why Dr. Michotek cannot get hospital privileges at the MV Hospital so that he can maintain continuity and care for his patients when they are unfortunately admitted to the hospital. Life is challenging enough for our older citizens. They shouldn’t be punished for choosing a primary care physician who does not work directly for the hospital and instead, visits his patients in their homes. While hospital visiting hours are generous, I do not see the need to limit a physician’s visits to his patients to those hours, and stating that is related to HIPAA and privacy issues seems disingenuous. They should be able to see their doctor when they need him. Dr. Michotek is an outstanding doctor who has taken the same oath as the doctors within the hospital walls. Surely there is a way to grant him privileges so he can see his patients any time.