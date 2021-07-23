Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hospital and health care setting visitor protection measures

vieravoice.com
 9 days ago

TITUSVILLE, FL (July 23, 2021) — Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and employees. As we continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, we are revising our visitation policy to protect our community against the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19. The following policy is now in place:

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Cdc#Hospice#Covid#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Mask Up, Kane County! We Have Reached ‘Substantial’ Level

According to the latest COVID-19 positivity rates from CDC, Kane County has now reached a level of transmission of “substantial”. The Kane County Health Department strongly supports the recently updated IDPH and CDC guidelines, which recommends every person, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings where community levels are “substantial” or “high.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Less Than Half Of Hospital Employees Vaccinated At USC Medical In Boyle Heights And Olive View Medical In Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – As concerns over unvaccinated COVID-19 infected patients overwhelming hospitals in Los Angeles, data suggests that a large number of employees at area hospitals aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus either. At County USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, federal data shows about half of the workers have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The same is true at County Olive View Medical Center in Sylmar. Some doctors said that vaccination rates at hospitals often reflect the rates of the population or community that it serves and that health care workers are not immune to all the same misinformation everyone else sees. “It...
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Health Department Recommends Masks When Indoors

Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole says the county is continuing to maintain a High Transmission Level for new cases of COVID-19. So it is recommended that everyone – despite vaccination – should wear a mask when indoors. About 52-percent of U.S. counties are currently in the High Level of Transmission.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Some Marylanders Plan To Take Precautions As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises Above 3 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth day in a row, Maryland reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and now the state positivity rate is above 3 percent, leading some to say it’s time to start being more careful. “I think that people should really start taking more precautions. Why risk it if you can avoid it?” said Moriah Nkosi of Baltimore. Three more people died from COVID and 25 more are now hospitalized with it. One doctor said that the rising number of cases is happening at a bad time for Maryland hospitals. “Right now our hospitals are very full. Most of the hospitals...
Mobile County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Infirmary Health changes visitor policy

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Infirmary Health announced changes to its visitor policy starting a 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Each patient at Infirmary Health facilities will be allowed only one visitor at a time. The visitor must be 18 years of age or older with some exceptions. The visitor must wear a mask, maintain hand hygiene, and also maintain social distancing.
Health ServicesLa Crosse Tribune

Nurse Line team instrumental in patient care at Mayo

A Mayo Clinic Health System patient is expressing gratitude for the compassion and expertise of the Nurse Line team, who helped alleviate her fears while directing her to the proper department of care. Coulee Region resident Susan Fox, 68, recently called the Mayo COVID-19 line, believing that, after contracting the...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Health Care Employees Protest Hospital System Vaccine Mandates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of health care workers, along with their family and friends, are protesting vaccine requirements at local hospitals. The group marched from Freedom Park to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. Both Atrium and Novant, and the Mecklenburg County Health Department are requiring all employees...
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Health care workers shouldn’t make patients sick. Hospitals must mandate COVID vaccines

With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing and the delta variant raging across Florida, it seems like this should be obvious: All hospital workers should be vaccinated. You’re at your most vulnerable when you go to a hospital. You’re seriously ill or need surgery. Maybe you’re medically frail or have a compromised immune system from chemotherapy. You shouldn’t have to wonder for one instant if the people you turn to for help at that moment — people who choose to work in the health care field, after all — have taken the single most effective step to prevent transmission of the deadly virus that has plagued us since 2020.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Local Health Plan Earns High National Ratings for Adolescent Immunizations, Weight Assessment

CenCal Health, the publicly-sponsored health plan for Medi-Cal in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has received top marks among the nation’s Medicaid plans for adolescent immunizations and for adolescent weight assessment according to the 2021 results from Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®). Santa Barbara County was...
Health ServicesMartha's Vineyard Times

Dr. Michotek’s practice is valued

I am writing to voice our disappointment that Dr. Michotek will be discontinuing his medical practice. Dr. Michotek has treated my 92-year-old father and prior to her recent death, my 94-year-old mother-in-law, for a couple of years. He is devoted and caring, providing excellent medical care for seniors and other home-bound members of our community. Frankly, I do not know what we will do without him. I do not understand why Dr. Michotek cannot get hospital privileges at the MV Hospital so that he can maintain continuity and care for his patients when they are unfortunately admitted to the hospital. Life is challenging enough for our older citizens. They shouldn’t be punished for choosing a primary care physician who does not work directly for the hospital and instead, visits his patients in their homes. While hospital visiting hours are generous, I do not see the need to limit a physician’s visits to his patients to those hours, and stating that is related to HIPAA and privacy issues seems disingenuous. They should be able to see their doctor when they need him. Dr. Michotek is an outstanding doctor who has taken the same oath as the doctors within the hospital walls. Surely there is a way to grant him privileges so he can see his patients any time.
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Baystate Health: 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday. Of those numbers reported,1 is in the critical care unit. Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:. Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed. Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1...
Brevard County, FLvieravoice.com

Sonata East at Viera offers true local community for its residents

The Sonata East at Viera, Viera's newest senior living community, held a VIP Open House July 22. A facility tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony were conducted. The new 133,000-square-foot senior living community is located at the corner of Breslay Drive and Veterans Way in Viera, which is across the street from the Viera VA Outpatient Clinic. Its sister property, Sonata Viera Assisted Living, is within walking distance of the new property.
Healthriverbender.com

Understanding Your Medical Results

We’ve all been there before. We don’t feel well or something doesn’t seem quite right so we visit our doctor. He or she may order some tests – perhaps lab work, which includes a sample of blood or urine used to help diagnose or detect a specific disease or condition. The doctor’s orders might also include diagnostic imaging, such as a CT scan, MRI, ultrasounds or other tests that can potentially help get to the root of what’s ailing us.
Health Servicesevangelinetoday.com

Mercy Regional Medical Center updates visitation policy

MRMC strives to provide high quality care for our patients, visitors, employees, and community. In response. to the increase of COVID 19 cases in our facility and community, we announce an updated restricted visitor. policy effective: July 30, 2021. Our visitation policy, while following CDC guidelines related to COVID are:
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Delta Variant Drives Resurgence of COVID-19 Cases and Updated Public Health Guidance

COVID-19 Delta Variant - Masks for Fully Vaccinated People Explained. Healthy Davis Together issued the following news release today (July 30):. Starting today, Yolo County has reintroduced its masking requirement in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases. County officials say the mask mandate will remain in place until the new case rate falls and stays below 2.0 per 100,000 residents for seven consecutive days.
Wilkes-barre, PAhappeningsmagazinepa.com

Long-Term Acute Care Hospital in Wilkes-Barre

PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre is a 36-bed Long Term Acute Care Hospital in Wilkes-Barre that strives to provide the best in class high acuity care for patients requiring longer-term intensive medical services. The staff at PAM Health Specialty Hospital is honored to have been a part of many patients’ road to recovery. Below are two recent cases, involving post COVID-19 diagnoses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy