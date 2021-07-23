Cancel
W.R. Berkley Reports Strong Q2, Crediting Rate Adequacy, Improving Economy

Cover picture for the articleW.R. Berkley Corp. reported net premium growth exceeding 27 percent and a combined ratio under 90 for the 2021 second quarter, positive results the commercial lines insurer and reinsurer attributed to rate adequacy and an improving economy. Consolidated net premiums written during Q2 surpassed $2.2 billion, up from $1.7 billion...

