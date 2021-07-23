Book review: Two newly published books from first-time authors

Wales Interactive have carved out a niche for themselves with a series of well-written and compelling FMV adventure games. Focusing on storytelling and player decision-making, they are the kinds of title that my usually game-hating wife will happily sit and enjoy. While they’ve hit the headlines recently for the wrong reasons with the poorly judged trailer for Gamer Girl (a title that seems to have disappeared), Nightbook promises to be a return to the unsettling and spooky atmosphere they specialise in. Having played it through a few times now, however, the result is a mixed bag – with steps back as well as forward.