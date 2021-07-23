Implicity Launches A Solution To Improve Remote Monitoring Of Heart Failure Patients
Company Signs Commercial Agreement with Bayer HealthCare SAS France to Accelerate Global Adoption and Improve Quality of Care for Heart Failure Patients Worldwide. Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the company is expanding its line of products and services with a new dedicated heart failure solution. The new AI-based tool was designed in collaboration with Withings – a leading provider of connected devices for remote patient monitoring.aithority.com
