Implicity Launches A Solution To Improve Remote Monitoring Of Heart Failure Patients

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Company Signs Commercial Agreement with Bayer HealthCare SAS France to Accelerate Global Adoption and Improve Quality of Care for Heart Failure Patients Worldwide. Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the company is expanding its line of products and services with a new dedicated heart failure solution. The new AI-based tool was designed in collaboration with Withings – a leading provider of connected devices for remote patient monitoring.

aithority.com

#Heart Failure#Remote Patient Monitoring#Remote Monitoring
