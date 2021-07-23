Off-duty firefighter, police officer pull 3-year-old boy from Plymouth pond

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Editor’s note: A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News at 12:20 p.m. the boy is alive. Earlier Friday morning, Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley told us the boy had died after suffering a medical emergency possibly linked to an aneurysm. We will update this story as we get more information.

A three-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pond in Plymouth. It happened during a family fun night at the YMCA’s Camp Clark.

The Plymouth fire chief says an off-duty firefighter and off-duty police officer, along with their wives, pulled the child out and quickly started CPR. The chief says the child was breathing when emergency crews got there and rushed him to the hospital.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, when the off-duty firefighter and police officer, attending Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond Road, saw the boy in distress in the pond.

“The boy was in the water with a child life vest, but the child’s face went under the water, and the first responders quickly entered the water and pulled the child out,” Bradley said.

The firefighter, police officer, and their wives, who are both nurses, began rescue breathing on the child after the child was removed from the water, Bradley said.

“The child was responsive but showed signs of labored breathing,” the fire chief said.

Crews from Plymouth Fire and Brewster Ambulance paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after to help the boy.

The child was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth and then flown by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital. The child’s condition was not immediately known.

“I applaud the quick thinking of the highly trained first responders and their wives who were on scene at the time of this incident, and our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Bradley said.

According to flyers on the YMCA’s Facebook page, it was family night. Several water activities were listed, but it’s unclear if any lifeguards were on duty at the time. We reached out to the YMCA, but they are not commenting yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group