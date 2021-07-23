Cortland County Sheriff’s Office investigates thefts from motor vehicles in Marathon

Press release from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. On July 22nd 2021, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the NYS Police investigated several larcenies from vehicles in the Village of Marathon. These larcenies occurred during the overnight hours from July 21st 2021 to July 22nd 2021. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police are seeking assistance from the public of any information regarding the identification and whereabouts of any suspects that may have been in the area.