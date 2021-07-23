Fire Crews Making Progress on Massive Oregon Blaze

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo firefighters responded to multiple structure fires overnight. The first happened at 1431 Oak Manor Ave S. and involved a row of garages within the apartment complex. Once firefighters had the fire under control, a second fire was called in at 2660 15th St S. Upon arrival at the second fire, firefighters discovered fire in a second floor unit. An open doorway to the fire unit allowed smoke to fill the hallway on the second floor making exiting the building difficult. A few tenants had jumped from second floor balconies as firefighters were arriving. There were no reported injuries for both incidents. The first fire resulted in significant damage to several garage units and vehicles. The second incident resulted in considerable smoke and fire damage to the second floor of the apartment building. Three individuals were displaced and unable to stay in their apartment. Both fires are under investigation and a damage assessment is not yet available.