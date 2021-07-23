Cancel
Fire Crews Making Progress on Massive Oregon Blaze

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s largest wildfire is still raging through southern Oregon but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California. The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the...

www.insurancejournal.com

