Bill and MaryJane Atherton: The last days of dog and his best friend

What started as a sore leg on our Aussie came to an awful ending. We made an appointment with our veterinarian, Dr. Barry Taylor, to have it looked at. An appointment was made for an x-ray and they found a torn ACL. Surgery is scheduled and done with success. We picked up Rambo and came home. The following day he was having problems with his opposite leg. A phone call was made to the vet and he wanted us to take him over that day. He examined him, and now a trip back to the vet for check-ups almost daily. Another x-ray was taken and the bad news was revealed that he had bone cancer. Dr. Taylor went above and beyond for his profession and being a caring and compassionate person. He helped us and Rambo through this terrible time.