Over the past year, everyone has gotten familiar with the videoconferencing platform, Zoom. But while employers scrambled to get their employees set up with Zoom accounts, one thing lost in the scramble was just how expensive of a solution Zoom really is. Now that things have calmed down a bit, you can think critically about the programs you need to help your business run smoothly while people are remote. When you do, consider ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform.