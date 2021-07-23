Education Industry at Higher Risk for IT Security Issues Due to Lack of Remote and Hybrid Work Policies
Survey data from IT security professionals in education highlights flexible cybersecurity policies and company culture as source of risk. Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives announced findings for the education sector from the Apricorn 2021 Global IT Security Survey. According to the survey, the education industry has a greater risk for cybersecurity breaches and data loss than other industries due to limited IT security policies related to remote work, as well as a lack of concern about security threats from employees. In fact, 69.4% of respondents say employees at their organizations don’t think of themselves as targets that attackers can use to access data, compared to 37.5% in information technology (IT).aithority.com
