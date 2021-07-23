Cancel
Education Industry at Higher Risk for IT Security Issues Due to Lack of Remote and Hybrid Work Policies

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Survey data from IT security professionals in education highlights flexible cybersecurity policies and company culture as source of risk. Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives announced findings for the education sector from the Apricorn 2021 Global IT Security Survey. According to the survey, the education industry has a greater risk for cybersecurity breaches and data loss than other industries due to limited IT security policies related to remote work, as well as a lack of concern about security threats from employees. In fact, 69.4% of respondents say employees at their organizations don’t think of themselves as targets that attackers can use to access data, compared to 37.5% in information technology (IT).

