185 FLCC students join Phi Theta Kappa honor society
The Finger Lakes Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges, inducted 185 members for the 2020-21 academic year. Phi Theta Kappa promotes scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. FLCC’s chapter, Alpha Epsilon Chi, was chartered in 1981 and provides leadership, service and scholarship opportunities for members. Membership requires completion of 15 hours of associate degree coursework and a GPA of 3.0. Phi Theta Kappa members also serve as campus ambassadors.www.chronicle-express.com
