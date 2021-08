HSBC intends to reduce its office space by 20% by the end of 2021, taking advantage of the work from home trend during the global pandemic to reduce real estate expenses. In April, HSBC scrapped the executive floor at its Canary Wharf offices to make room for collaborative spaces and client meeting rooms in the post-pandemic economy. This move came just weeks after the bank announced plans to shift 1200 of its call centre staff to permanent working from home contracts as part of a wider reassessment of its real estate needs.