Huge Xbox Sale Kicks Off With 700+ Game Deals, Accessory Discounts

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Store is hosting another huge digital game sale with more than 700 discounts on Xbox Series X and Xbox One titles. Dubbed the Ultimate Game Sale, the promotion runs until August 6, so you have two weeks to make your picks. The Ultimate Game Sale features steep discounts on a wide variety of fairly recent AAA hits, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and many more notable games. Select Xbox and PC gaming accessories are also discounted during the sale, including numerous Razer products.

Video Games
SlashGear

New Pokemon Snap content update adds three new areas to explore

So far, New Pokemon Snap is one of the Switch’s biggest releases of the year, and today Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced that the game is getting a free content update. This doesn’t appear to be a small update either, as it adds 20 new Pokemon to photograph and three new areas to visit. So if you were hoping for more New Pokemon Snap, then it seems that you’re going to get it.
Video Games

Pokemon Unite All-Rounder Guide: Move Lists, Stats, And Strategies For All All-Rounder Type Pokemon

Pokemon Unite brings with it a brand-new way to play Pokemon, eschewing the normal catch-em-all RPG tropes for an action-focused MOBA experience. As such, the way Pokemon are categorized and implemented in the game is very different from what a seasoned Pokemon trainer might be familiar with. Take the All-Rounder type, a group of Pokemon who don't excel at offense or defense, but perform well enough in both to be used in either situation. The All-Rounder is a good choice for players dipping their toes into the MOBA ocean for the first time, and here we look at all four All-Rounders in the game so far.
Video Games

PlayStation Summer Sale Brings Up To 80% Discounts on Racing Games

The latest sale in the PlayStation Store is now with us, and racing game fans will find plenty to like among the thousands of titles, DLCs, and in-game currency/item discounts. Running through to August 18, this deal period is known as the PlayStation Summer Sale. Players can see up to...
Video Games

Deals: All Classic Xbox Games In This Week's Sales (July 20-27)

This week's selection of Xbox Deals is now live, and as usual, we've got another selection of original Xbox and Xbox 360 classics to take advantage of, included across various sales including the ongoing WB Publisher sale. Below, we've included every single Xbox 360 and original Xbox game available over...
Shopping

Nomad Summer Sale kicks off: Get 30% off everything

Nomad Goods produces some of the best high-end and high-quality accessories for Apple products, and for the next week, you can get 30% off of all full-priced items on the site. One of my favorite Nomad accessories right now is the recently launched leather AirTag Loop. At $24.95 before the...
Shopping

Deals: Nomad Kicks Off New 'Summer Vibes' 30% Off Sitewide Sale

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This coupon code can only be applied to full-priced items on Nomad, and it is not valid on any of Moment's camera gear that is sold on Nomad's website.
FIFA

Summer Sale on Xbox – Up to 80% off a selection from the catalog

Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One receive the long-awaited summer sales. Until next August 5 you will find a selection of titles below their usual price, which will help you discover new experiences of all kinds. We remind you that to access the promotion it is not necessary to meet any requirements: any Xbox Live member can take advantage of them.
Video Games

Big Sales on PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games Store

Summer sales are here and game companies wanna make sure you’re not just sweating sweat but also uh, sweating games? The Summer sales are live on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Epic Games digital storefronts. The Epic Games Store Summer Sale runs from July 22nd to August 5th so plan accordingly...
Video Games

The Best Gaming Accessories

The love of video games is, like all tech-based pastimes, one that makes us want to acquire and keep acquiring. For PC gamers, this is no issue - there are always some things that can be tweaked, upgraded or rebuilt. For those who prefer to play from the sofa, video game consoles offer little to scratch that unpacking itch post-purchase. Or, so you may think.
Video Games

Huge PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 1,000 Games For A Limited Time

Steam users aren’t the only gamers able to celebrate summer with an onslaught of heavily discounted titles. As of today, Sony’s massive PlayStation sale to coincide with rising temperatures has kicked off, bringing with it potentially huge savings on some of the best digital entertainment money can buy. As expected, the amount of damage control one is able to maintain for their wallet will vary wildly depending on individual choice, with newer games naturally receiving far more modest price reductions than those that have already been sitting on store shelves for months or years.
Video Games

Digital PS4 and PS5 games are discounted during Sony’s Summer Sale

Through August 18th, a vast selection of digital PS4 and PS5 games are discounted through Sony’s online store. You can get these discounts through the consoles themselves, through the mobile app, or by signing in and purchasing them through its website here. There are 1,264 games and other kinds of content on sale, and it’s a great time to load up on PS5-exclusive games that rarely see a discount, as well as newer PS4 releases that are compatible on the newer console. Some of the standouts include Returnal for $49.69 (30 percent off its original price), Demon’s Souls for $49.69 (30 percent off), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $35 (usually $50), and Hitman 3 for $30 (usually $60).
Shopping

You can shop huge discounts at the Best Buy Black Friday Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Black Friday in July sales are a big thing this summer, and there are a lot of retailers joining the party from Samsung to Macy's. Now, Best Buy has stepped into the ring with its own Black Friday Sale in July. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your old tech, now’s the time. With discounts in every major category including headphones, TVs and more, you’re bound to find something you love.
Video Games

Xbox Announces New Microsoft Flight Simulator Accessories

Xbox’s Microsoft Flight Simulator has only been available on the PC since it launched, but next week, it’ll be playable on the Xbox Series X|S consoles for the first time. To give players a more immersive experience on the consoles and on the PC platform, too, if they’re still playing there, Microsoft is putting out some new accessories soon made specifically for the flight simulator game. The accessories come from a number of different creators including Turtle Beach and will be out either this year or next with one of the options available now.

