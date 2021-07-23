Huge Xbox Sale Kicks Off With 700+ Game Deals, Accessory Discounts
The Xbox Store is hosting another huge digital game sale with more than 700 discounts on Xbox Series X and Xbox One titles. Dubbed the Ultimate Game Sale, the promotion runs until August 6, so you have two weeks to make your picks. The Ultimate Game Sale features steep discounts on a wide variety of fairly recent AAA hits, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and many more notable games. Select Xbox and PC gaming accessories are also discounted during the sale, including numerous Razer products.www.gamespot.com
