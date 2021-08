NEW YORK – Caribou Biosciences made its initial public offering of 19 million shares of common stock this week, at a price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the upsized offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other expenses, are expected to be $304 million. The CRISPR genome editing biopharma firm had originally planned for a $100 million IPO. Caribou has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares. Bank of America Securities, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. In Friday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares with the ticker symbol CRBU opened at $20.33. The offering is expected to close on or about July 27.