Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposes a massive blockbuster between the Braves and Twins

Almonte is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets. Orlando Arcia will get the nod in left field over Almonte, who went 3-for-12 while starting each of the past three games at the position. Almonte looks to have the playing-time edge over Arcia for the time being, but it wouldn't be surprising if Atlanta looked outside the organization for an upgrade in left field ahead of Friday's trade deadline.