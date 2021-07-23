Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Science Papers Describe Approach to Predict Chemotherapeutic Response, Role of Transcriptional Noise

GenomeWeb
 9 days ago

Using data from hundreds of cancer patients, a team from Leiden University Medical Center has developed a neural network that can predict how an individual will respond to commonly used chemotherapeutics. The enzyme CYP2D6 is involved in the metabolism of around 30 percent of commonly prescribed drugs but its activity varies between individuals, impacting how certain drugs will affect them. While clinicians use genetic biomarkers to determine a patient's CYP2D6 profile, the approach is imperfect. As an alternative, the researchers trained a neural network on full CYP2D6 gene sequences from 561 breast cancer patients to model enzyme activity on a continuous scale. As reported in Science Translational Medicine this week, the network was able to predict individual drug response better than genetic profiling in an independent cohort of patients treated with tamoxifen or venlafaxine, both of which are CYP2D6 substrates. "These results demonstrate the advantage of a continuous scale and a completely phased genotype for prediction of CYP2D6 enzyme activity and could potentially enable more accurate prediction of individual drug response," the researchers write.

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Transcription#University Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
Cancerstudyfinds.org

New treatment helps the immune system kill cancer cells

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom — Scientists at the University of Southampton have identified a potentially groundbreaking new treatment that may improve the human immune system’s ability to seek out and destroy cancer cells. The approach is quite strategic: By restricting a group of cells known to regulate and impede immune responses, the treatment frees up a bevy of other immune cells that then go on to attack tumors and cancer cells.
CancerMedicalXpress

Scientists identify protein markers related to the most common form of leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common leukemia in the Western world. New research published in the Journal of Leukocyte Biology reveals that certain protein markers may indicate which patients have stable forms of CLL and which have more aggressive types. Identifying these proteins may not only help determine...
ScienceScience Now

A DNA-repair pathway can affect transcriptional noise to promote cell fate transitions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Stochastic fluctuations in gene expression (‘noise’) are often considered detrimental, but fluctuations can also be exploited for benefit (e.g., dither). We show here that DNA base-excision repair amplifies transcriptional noise to facilitate cellular reprogramming. Specifically, the DNA-repair protein Apex1, which recognizes both naturally occurring and unnatural base modifications, amplifies expression noise while homeostatically maintaining mean-expression levels. This amplified expression noise originates from shorter duration, higher intensity, transcriptional bursts generated by Apex1-mediated DNA supercoiling. The remodeling of DNA topology first impedes and then accelerates transcription to maintain mean levels. This mechanism, which we term Discordant Transcription through Repair (DiThR; pronounced /’dither’/), potentiates cellular reprogramming and differentiation. Our study reveals a potential functional role for transcriptional fluctuations mediated by DNA base modifications in embryonic development and disease.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Sequencing-Based Assessment of CYP2D6 Could Improve Prediction of Drug Response

CHICAGO – A team led by scientists at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands has developed a computational approach that boosts the prediction of drug metabolism from CYP2D6 genotypes in individual patients. However, they still have a long way to go before their method, which uses a convolutional neural network trained on complete sequences of the CYP2D6 gene to produce continuous-scale rather than categorical assignments, can be translated into clinical pharmacogenomics practice.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify key role of p38-MK2 pathway in determining cell fate in response to stress

Living organisms are often exposed to stress stimuli generated either by external or internal factors, and they need to respond accordingly. At a cellular level, stress usually triggers the activation of survival pathways that contribute to the recovery of cell homeostasis. However, when stress is too high, a process of cell death is initiated that eliminates the damaged cell.
Mental HealthMedagadget.com

New Study Published in Nature Journal, Translational Psychiatry, by Taliaz, Presents New Approach for Predicting Response to Depression Treatment

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 21st, 2021 – Taliaz, a mental health startup harnessing science and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise mental health treatment and management, today announced the publication of a new study[1] validating its unique scientific data-driven approach to predict response to antidepressant treatment. The study shows that analyzing combinations of patients’ genetic, clinical, and demographic factors using machine learning offers a promising new method to improve accuracy in prescribing antidepressants.
ajmc.com

Review: Baseline Gut Microbiota May Predict Immunotherapy Responses

Review findings outline the gut microbiome's potential impact on immunotherapy responses. Dietary interventions with locally available fruits, vegetables, and whole grains might be an affordable and safe approach to enhancing the diversity of gut microbiota before immunotherapy, which may potentially improve patients’ treatment responses, according to recently published review findings.
Medical ScienceCosmos

COVID Booster: memory, eyes, and more vaccine data

In phase III trials, Russia’s adenovirus vaccine, Sputnik V, recorded an efficacy of over 90%, but it may not be as effective against COVID variants, according to research in Nature Communications. The researchers took serum samples from 12 Argentinian volunteers, who had all been fully vaccinated with Sputnik. They found...
ScienceBioMed Central

An implementation science approach to evaluating pathogen whole genome sequencing in public health

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 121 (2021) Cite this article. Pathogen whole genome sequencing (WGS) is being incorporated into public health surveillance and disease control systems worldwide and has the potential to make significant contributions to infectious disease surveillance, outbreak investigation and infection prevention and control. However, to date, there are limited data regarding (i) the optimal models for integration of genomic data into epidemiological investigations and (ii) how to quantify and evaluate public health impacts resulting from genomic epidemiological investigations.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How to Read a Data Science Paper

I’m writing 52 posts that bring “academic” research to the data science industry. After completing my 10th post, I figured I’d reflect on what I’ve learned. These are my notes. What the internet thinks?. After writing my 5th post, I realized that I was spending too much time reading papers....
CancerMedicalXpress

Scoring system predicts head and neck cancer patient response to immunotherapy

A prognostic scoring system that is cheap, efficient and reliable can predict how patients with relapsed and/or metastatic head and neck cancer will respond to immunotherapy, new research has shown. The system, developed by a team led by researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London and our partner hospital...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

T’S REAL: Science Paper Documents “Self-Assembled Magnetic Nanosystems” For Cybernetic Biocircuitry Interface And Control Systems In Humans, Including “DNA Hydrogel” Tech

(Natural News) The average person living today has little idea how far the development of self-assembling nanotech biocircuits has progressed. So-called “fact-checkers” (professional propagandists and liars) deliberately mislead people into thinking there’s no such thing as a self-assembling graphene-based biocircuitry system that could be feasibly injected into people and called a “vaccine,” but the published scientific literature lays out a comprehensive, well-documented body of research that shows this technology is quite real… and has been tested in biological systems for at least two decades.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Nature Papers Present Approach to Find Natural Products, Method to ID Cancer Driver Mutations, More

Combining cryogenic electron microscopy with genome mining, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, have developed a new method for discovering natural products. Chemicals derived from living organisms form the basis for more than 60 percent of pharmaceuticals, yet the discovery rate for these natural products has been slowing in recent decades, largely due to difficulties around structural characterization. To address this, the researchers used microcrystal electron diffraction, which provides unambiguous structures from submicron-sized crystals of chemical compounds not suitable for X-ray analysis, with genome mining to accelerate natural product discovery and structural elucidation. As they reported in Nature Chemical Biology this week, the researchers demonstrate their approach by rapidly determining the structure of a new 2-pyridone natural product and revising the structure of fischerin, a natural product isolated more than 25 years ago that has shown potent cytotoxicity but has ambiguous structural assignment. The work represents "a powerful approach for discovery and structural determination of novel and elusive NPs of high structural complexity," the team writes.
ComputersHPCwire

Computer Science Professor Teng Wins ‘Test of Time’ Award for Influential Paper

July 21, 2021 — Shang-Hua Teng, a University Professor and Seely G. Mudd Professor of Computer Science and Mathematics at University of Southern California Viturbi, has been honored with a Symposium on Theory of Computing (STOC) Test of Time Award. Teng, with Daniel A. Spielman of Yale University, received the award from the ACM Special Interest Group on Algorithms and Computation Theory for a paper on smoothed analysis of algorithms originally presented at the STOC conference in 2001.
ScienceNewswise

Gene Mutation Weakens Virus-Fighting Protein in the Gut Causing Rare Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Newswise — Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in collaboration with national and international researchers, have identified a genetic mutation in a small number of children with a rare type of inflammatory bowel disease. The discovery of the mutation, which weakens the activity of a protein linked to how the immune system fights viruses in the gut, may help researchers pinpoint the cause of more common bowel diseases, investigators say.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Stem Cell Scientists Explore the Latent Regenerative Potential of the Inner Ear

Scientists from the USC Stem Cell laboratory of Neil Segil have identified a natural barrier to the regeneration of the inner ear’s sensory cells, which are lost in hearing and balance disorders. Overcoming this barrier may be a first step in returning inner ear cells to a newborn-like state that’s primed for regeneration, as described in a new study published in Developmental Cell.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Science Papers Tie Rare Mutations to Short Stature, Immunodeficiency; Present Single-Cell Transcriptomics Map

A pair of mutations in one gene have been implicated in the short stature and immunodeficiency observed in three brothers from a single family, according to a report in this week's Science Signaling. The study focused on the regulator of G protein signaling (RGS) superfamily, a group of proteins with diverse cellular functions. While RGS mutations are known to contribute to genetic disorders, the role of individual proteins in these conditions is not known. To investigate, a team led by researchers from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases studied molecular data on three brothers from Qatar, with short stature and recurrent viral infections. The patients were found to have reduced amounts of growth hormones and abnormalities in immune cell movement. Exome sequencing revealed that the brothers all had two rare mutations in the RGS10 gene not found in their healthy siblings. The mutations were linked with changes in lymph node architecture and immune cell impairment, while overexpression of RGS10 in pituitary adenoma cells was found to slow the secretion of growth hormone. Further work revealed that the mutations altered RGS10's phosphorylation by the enzyme PKA and its subcellular localization, which the researchers linked to defective lymphocyte chemotaxis. The findings, the study's authors write, suggest that "RGS10 is critical for both immune competence and normal hormonal metabolism in humans and that rare RGS10 variants may contribute to distinct systemic genetic disorders."

Comments / 0

Community Policy