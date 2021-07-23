Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

For Flu and More

GenomeWeb
 9 days ago

Several vaccine developers are setting their sights on developing mRNA-based vaccines, like those for SARS-CoV-2, for influenza, the Wall Street Journal writes. According to the Journal, companies like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer as well as Moderna are all working on mRNA-based vaccines for the flu. It adds that making an...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Connor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Influenza#Tuberculosis#Glaxosmithkline#The Wall Street Journal#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Flu
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Industryoutbreaknewstoday.com

Flu vaccines: 60 million doses being shipped, according to Seqirus

Seqirus announced today that it has begun to ship its portfolio of innovative seasonal influenza vaccines across the U.S. in preparation for the 2021/22 influenza season. The company is prepared to meet the record levels of demand seen during the 2020/21 influenza season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, supplying approximately 60 million doses of influenza vaccines for healthcare providers across the U.S.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Cepheid Gets $28M From BARDA for SARS-CoV-2 Tests

NEW YORK – The US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, announced recently that it has awarded Cepheid $28 million in total for product development related to its SARS-CoV-2 tests. According to BARDA, the award is for the firm's Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Mepolizumab for Adults With Chronic Rhinosinusitis With Nasal Polyps

The FDA has approved the monoclonal antibody mepolizumab as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The FDA has approved the monoclonal antibody mepolizumab (Nucala, GlaxoSmithKline plc), as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Mepolizumab works by targeting interleukin-5 (IL-5) and is the first anti-IL-5 biologic to be approved by the FDA for use in adult patients with CRSwNP in the United States.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

America Is Getting Unvaccinated People All Wrong

Last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” President Joe Biden said much the same shortly after. They are technically correct. Even against the fast-spreading Delta variant, the vaccines remain highly effective, and people who haven’t received them are falling sick far more often than those who have. But their vulnerability to COVID-19 is the only thing that unvaccinated people universally share. They are disparate in almost every way that matters, including why they haven’t yet been vaccinated and what it might take to persuade them. “‘The unvaccinated’ are not a monolith of defectors,” Rhea Boyd, a pediatrician and public-health advocate in the San Francisco Bay Area, tweeted on Saturday.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Colds, flu likely to increase as COVID-19 precautions relax

Incidents of influenza and the common cold dropped dramatically during the 2020-2021 season, but as coronavirus precautions begin to relax the numbers are likely to trickle back up. With individuals hyper focused on handwashing, masking and distancing during the past year, and some high spread areas such as schools and...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Will mRNA Flu Vaccines Get Emergency Use Authorization Next?

As detailed in “How COVID Vaccines Can Cause Blood Clots and More,” the gene-based COVID-19 injections are a disaster in the making. mRNA-based “vaccines” have been in the works for years, and were never perfected. Now all of a sudden, despite evidence of serious danger, a number of mRNA “vaccines” are in the pipeline.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Nasal-Spray Combined Vaccine for Covid and Flu Shows Protection

Clinical-stage biotechnology company, Vivaldi Biosciences, announced positive preclinical data supporting further development of Delta-19, its combination vaccine for protection against COVID-19 and all strains of influenza. SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is expected to become endemic and adopt a seasonal pattern, much like influenza. Delta-19 is designed to address the dual disease threats of Covid-19 and influenza with a superior approach for greater protection against both diseases.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy