Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

If You Can Wait Till Next Year, Here's The Watches That Get Wear 3

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has now officially confirmed which smartwatches will get the upgrade to Wear 3. And it’s probably not a surprise to anyone that has been following the release of Google’s new wearables platform. For months the suspected watches were limited in number. But no confirmation had come through yet. Now, over at Google’s official support forum, an answer has been given so users know what to expect.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit#Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clear Android cache

Knowing how to clear Android cache can be a useful skill, especially if you keep finding yourself short on storage space. In some case cases, cleaning up your cache can even help speed up a sluggish phone. Caching is when either the OS or apps themselves download temporary files to...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Electronicskomando.com

The best TV trick you’re probably not using (but should be)

Think about all the devices you use daily. Your phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, streaming boxes, thermostat, smart speaker, etc. Depending on the model, they can communicate with each other, opening up new features and increasing usefulness. A smart home setup can automate your entertainment system, security, lighting and more....
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

iPhone vs. Samsung Phones: Which Is Better?

When it comes to comparing iPhone vs Samsung phones, most people already have their favorite set in stone. On one hand, you've got your iPhone fans who have been loyal Apple users for years. On the other, you have Samsung fans who just can't get enough of the tech giants' bleeding-edge innovations.
NFLAndroid Central

I installed Android 11 on a Samsung Galaxy S2, and it was better than I expected

It's been a good few years since I last dabbled with custom ROMs on my Android phones. Back in the glory days of the Nexus One and early Samsung Galaxy phones, Android was simple enough and open enough that many enthusiasts would think nothing of picking up new nightly builds from their favorite developers and flashing them on the main devices.
Cell PhonesCNET

Mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in just a few taps. Here's how

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. Of course, you'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

6 months in, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is on target to be 2021’s best Android phone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was released six months ago, and at the time I called it the best S Series smartphone so far. I’m now ready to revise this statement slightly. It’s still the best S Series phone I’ve used, but I now believe it probably won’t be beaten this year in general. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Android smartphone you can buy today, and it’s going to take a really special phone to stop it from becoming the best Android smartphone of 2021.
NFLAndroid Central

Best TicWatch smartwatches 2021

When you're trying to find the best Android smartwatch for your needs, you'll want to consider a few factors. You'll find that many wearables run on Wear OS, including the Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches. Whether you prefer rugged or sleek, simple or robust, there's no shortage of options. Our favorite from this brand is the TicWatch Pro 3. It's pricey, but it'll be money well spent for most users. You'll get loads of smart features, battery life that goes on for days, and a gorgeous dual display. If you're still not sure, we've rounded up some of the best TicWatch smartwatches for you to choose from.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Here's What Samsung's S Pen Pro Will Bring To The Table

An FCC filing earlier this month revealed that Samsung has a new stylus called S Pen Pro in the pipeline. The device is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (which supports S Pen) and a bunch of other Galaxy devices in a couple of weeks from now. Ahead of that, a fresh leak has revealed some of its specifications.
NFLAndroid Central

Best Android phones for students 2021

Best Android phones for students Android Central 2021. Summer's almost over, school will be back, and — what's that, your kid needs a new smartphone? Whether you're a high schooler's parent or a student getting ready to head back to college, having a trusty Android phone by your side can make life a lot easier. Here are some of our top recommendations, including the Google Pixel 4a as our best overall pick.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google TV Phone App Now Arrives On The Play Store

According to a new report by Android Police (via Google TV blog), Google has updated the Google TV phone app. This will allow users to perform a few handy tweaks related to your Google TV. With the help of this Google TV phone app, users will be able to view...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

You can now download Chrome 93 Beta

Google is constantly releasing new versions of Chrome, and the beta channel has been promoted to v93 this week. The latest browser variant continues testing some controversial interface changes that first popped up in Chrome 91, but there are also things to look forward to. Chrome 93 is now rolling out on the Play Store, and the download is available for you over at APK Mirror, too.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

August Security Update Is Here For The galaxy S21 Series

Samsung is once again leaving the competition behind in releasing the latest Android security patch to its devices. The August 2021 security update is now available for the company’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S21 series. The new update is currently rolling out to users in China but should soon make its way into other markets.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

No matter how stable Android gets, it's still too hard to master

This Sunday morning, I am hopefully sleeping in my own bed again after three weeks in Texas visiting family and friends. Going home is always fun in seeing what's changed, what hasn't, and what tech support I can do in person instead of over the phone half a continent away. I got some Fredericksburg peaches — which are the best on the continent, sorry, Georgia — I caught up with friends I haven't seen in years, and I got a nice dose of reality when helping my parents with their Android phones and laptops.
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic live photos leaked

In less than a couple of weeks, Samsung will proudly unveil its latest premium flagship smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will lead the pack. It will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a new pair of Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. New smartwatches are being prepped for release. There will be different variants: the regular Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Active, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Several details and images are being leaked and we believe more will surface until the Unpacked event happening on August 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy