If You Can Wait Till Next Year, Here's The Watches That Get Wear 3

When you're trying to find the best Android smartwatch for your needs, you'll want to consider a few factors. You'll find that many wearables run on Wear OS, including the Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches. Whether you prefer rugged or sleek, simple or robust, there's no shortage of options. Our favorite from this brand is the TicWatch Pro 3. It's pricey, but it'll be money well spent for most users. You'll get loads of smart features, battery life that goes on for days, and a gorgeous dual display. If you're still not sure, we've rounded up some of the best TicWatch smartwatches for you to choose from.