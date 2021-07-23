G-Star Raw Taps Dutch Tailors to Provide Free Denim Repairs

To say I have an obsession with denim would be an understatement. I mean, 85% of my 'fits are made up of denim every season of the year—whether it's Bermuda shorts in the summer or straight-leg jeans in the winter. And sure, maybe I have more pairs than I can count on two hands in my closet, but each one is different and (despite what my fiancé, who shares closet space with me, might say) gives my outfit a completely different look. So of course, as fall is slowly creeping up on us, I've naturally already begun my hunt for new versions of my beloved staple to add to my rotation.