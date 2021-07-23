Cancel
Apparel

G-Star Raw Taps Dutch Tailors to Provide Free Denim Repairs

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw is attempting to keep pairs of jeans in rotation for longer with a pilot program called G-Star Raw Certified Tailors. After selecting six tailors around the Netherlands and training them on the most common repair requests for jeans, G-Star awarded them with a “certification” indicating their G-Star Raw denim expertise. The program allows customers to repair their jeans free of charge at select locations with G-Star footing the bill for services.

#Denim#G Star#Tailor#Nudie Jeans#Dutch#G Star Raw#The G Star#Kir Denim Organic#Cradle To Cradle Lrb#Canadian
