G-Star Raw Taps Dutch Tailors to Provide Free Denim Repairs
Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw is attempting to keep pairs of jeans in rotation for longer with a pilot program called G-Star Raw Certified Tailors. After selecting six tailors around the Netherlands and training them on the most common repair requests for jeans, G-Star awarded them with a “certification” indicating their G-Star Raw denim expertise. The program allows customers to repair their jeans free of charge at select locations with G-Star footing the bill for services.sourcingjournal.com
