If you are walking or hiking this weekend in Erie County, you might see small green pods. Whatever you do, don't touch them. These pods are part of Erie County's wildlife vaccination program for rabies. The pods will be dropped off via helicopter, airplane, and ground distribution. According to Erie County's Health Department website, helicopters will drop bait to suburban towns and villages and open areas of the city of Buffalo from July 31 through August 4. Fixed-wing aircraft will distribute vaccine packets to rural areas between August 17 and August 20.