Minnesota Jewish Theatre announces a new name and an old favorite comedy

Minnesota Jewish Theatre has announced a new name for the company and dates for a hit from earlier this summer. The company is now Six Points Theater, with a logo that echoes the six-point Star of David or "Jewish Star," and it has shifted from the "re" spelling of "theater" to "er." One thing that's not different, said producing artistic director Barbara Brooks: "We'll continue to share stories with you that reveal the common threads of humanity through a Jewish lens."