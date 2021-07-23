Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Best and Worst States to Raise a Family

By Sarah Burns
247tempo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It takes a village to raise a child” is an old proverb, probably of African origin, that reflects the importance of community for families. Millennials — the generation born between 1981 and 1996 — are now at the age when they’re having children and are reassessing where and how they want to live and work, at least in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps their newfound ability to telecommute. (Read how every state’s population has changed since 2010.)

247tempo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Health And Safety#Job Opportunities#African#Tempo#Wallethub#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Housing
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Educationkiss951.com

The Best (And Worst) School Systems In The Country

When looking for a home, the quality of the schools in the area is an important factor to a lot of parents, but in some states, you can look as hard as you want but you won’t find many that are that good. Certain states simply have better school systems than others, and now a new report reveals how states rate.
Relationship Advicenewfolks.com

Best and worst cities for dads

Being a parent these days has a whole added level of stress. Having that support system to get you through the days is more important than ever. For women, there are mommy blogs, every Facebook group under the sun for playdates and a PTO full of moms you can turn to.
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

States in the South Tend to Have the Worst Health Care

Access to health care has taken on new urgency during the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained health care systems throughout the country. But while assessing system-wide health quality is difficult in the U.S., according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. continued to "lag behind comparably wealthy and sizable countries" in terms of health care even before the coronavirus pandemic, and "the gap has widened between the U.S. health system and those of its peers."
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Named Worst State to Live in 2021

Arizona is a land of rich history, world-renowned natural beauty and vast economic opportunity, but is it the best place to call home?. A recent report from CNBC says you’d be better off in any other state after ranking Arizona No. 1 in its list of worst places to live in 2021.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business

Maryland is one of the wealthiest and most educated states in the nation, but it is one of the worst states for starting a business, according to a recent study. The WalletHub study was published on Tuesday. It said that Maryland ranked 35 out of 50 among the best states for starting a business. Texas was ranked […] The post Study: Maryland Is The 15th Worst State For Starting A Business appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Alaska StateAnchorage Press

Alaska 6th worst state in which to start a business

Starting a business is never easy. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about a fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past year one of operation, and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary. That’s without considering the economic damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in 200,000 more permanent business closures than usual within a year of the pandemic’s start.
Educationoc-breeze.com

WalletHub Study: 2021’s States with the Best and Worst School Systems

With more than half of educators reporting significant learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. In order to determine the best school systems in...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Virginia ranked 10th worst state for startups

Despite CNBC designating Virginia as the nation’s top state for business in 2021, a popular personal finance website lists the Commonwealth as the country’s 10th-worst state to start a business in. WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions, including business environment, access to resources and business costs. The...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas ranked 4th worst state for drunk driving

Affirming what we’ve all guessed at by now, a new report ranked Texas the fourth-worst state for drunk driving. This confirmation comes courtesy of a study by Buy Auto Insurance, a third-party resource for information on auto insurance. Researchers analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the...
Alaska Statektoo.org

Federal child tax credit expected to cut child poverty in Alaska

An expanded federal tax credit for working families rolled out last week as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Many have already seen their bank accounts credited $250 to $300 per child this month. It’s a plan that experts say will cut child poverty in half across the country — including in Alaska.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
U.S. Politicskttn.com

Biden-Harris Administration extends eviction moratorium for homeowners

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended through September 30 the eviction moratorium for homeowners of properties financed or guaranteed by USDA. “The United States is still reeling from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA is taking this important action today to allow individuals and families who face eviction from homes purchased with USDA Single-Family Housing loans more time to maintain safe and stable housing, whether it’s in their current homes, or by obtaining alternative housing options,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said. “Actions like the one we’re announcing today are part of President Biden’s strategy to ensure a stable and equitable recovery from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide continued protection for thousands of individuals and families in rural America.”
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst County To Live In Every State

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the worst regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many parts […]
Real EstatePosted by
NBC News

Homebuyers turn to baby boomer parents to help with purchases

For Jessica Yourdon, a 36-year-old social media coordinator based in San Antonio, getting married last fall brought the promise of first-time homeownership. But with the pressure of paying for both a wedding and a home at the same time, Yourdon and her husband found herself relying on the financial help of her parents to cover the down payment on her new three-bedroom ranch — a move some experts say is becoming increasingly common as home prices skyrocket nationwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy