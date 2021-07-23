Cancel
MLB

Miami Marlins: Who Should be Untouchable at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline?

By Matt Melton
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow officially a week away from the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, there is the potential that the 2021 Miami Marlins roster-wise could look very different on August 1st. While obviously unknown as to how may different moves Miami will make, it is likely that prominent players including Starling Marte, Jesus Aguilar, and more will be moved over the next week. Time will tell on just who the Marlins decide to move, but who should be labeled as “untouchable” in trade talks over the next week?

