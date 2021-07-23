Cancel
Kentucky State

ARPA Funds Are Headed To Hundreds Of Kentucky Cities

WUKY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings like PPE, COVID test and vaccines and lost revenue amid a global pandemic were never on any government leaders’ radars when 2019-2020 fiscal year budgets were set. But the coronavirus came and the financial toll was overwhelming. Now local governments across the state are about to get a return on money lost as they battled COVID-19.On Thursday Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than 360 cities in Kentucky will be sharing over $157 million in ARPA funds. Beshear said “To all our cities out there…check’s in the mail.”

www.wuky.org

