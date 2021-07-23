Opinion: Will ‘Space Jam’ teach your kids to be hedonists?
Perhaps you’ll remember Michael Jordan during the climactic basketball game in the original ‘Space Jam’ movie. At halftime, his fictional team “the Tunes” are in despair, certain they can’t defeat the villainous Monstars. Jordan, in a classic twist, gives them “magic juice” (spoiler: its just water) to play better, only to have the Tunes discover in the end that all they really needed was confidence in themselves.www.deseret.com
Comments / 0