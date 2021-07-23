Why are the Phillies Planning to Buy at the Trade Deadline?

The Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series that begins Friday night at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the cross-state rival. Andrew McCutchen is still productive -- The former National League MVP’s game has changed since his Pirates days. He’s not the same speed threat he once was on the base paths, and his batting average has dipped to the .238 mark. The power, however, is still there. His 20 homers and 13 doubles have pushed his OPS to a solid .827 for the season and made him one of the more dangerous hitters in this Phillies lineup. Washington learned that the hard way Monday when McCutchen hit a three-run homer to turn a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth.