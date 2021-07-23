Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why are the Phillies Planning to Buy at the Trade Deadline?

By Gabrielle Starr
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy are the Phillies planning to buy at the trade deadline when they can’t even stay above .500?. The Philadelphia Phillies are, once again, under .500. Now 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a losing record on the road (20-30) and a winning record at home (27-18), the Phillies have cooled off considerably from their pre-All-Star break streak of winning three series in a row against the Padres, Cubs, and Red Sox.

thatballsouttahere.com

Comments / 2

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
310K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Mets#The Phillies Planning#The Trade Deadline#The Philadelphia Phillies#Padres#Red Sox#Yankees#Braves#Wild Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies, Pirates Reportedly Agree To Starting Pitcher Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is on the verge of being traded. Fortunately for him, he won’t have to leave the state of Pennsylvania. Anderson is reportedly heading to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor leaguers Cristian Hernandez and Abrahan Gutierrez. The 31-year-old Anderson was 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 18 starts with the Pirates this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: This Struggling Player is a Top-Ranked Trade Piece

The Philadelphia Phillies have quite a few struggling players and not a lot going on in the farm system, which makes their trade deadline moves all the more unpredictable. Will Dave Dombrowski trade someone from the big-league squad, or bundle some unexpected prospects? Maybe both, maybe neither! It’s all very hectic.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Freddy Galvis reacts to trade home

Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies Sign Son of their Former Cy Young Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are clearly hoping for a “Like father, like son” kind of miracle with their latest signing. It was announced Wednesday night that the Phillies have signed righty Cam Bedrosian to a minor-league deal. Bedrosian, who has eight years of major-league experience under his belt, will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Predicting where big names land at the trade deadline | Yankees, Mets, Phillies acquire stars

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is just five days away, giving contenders one last chance to improve before the stretch run for a pennant. Two serious contenders made significant moves over the weekend: The always-aggressive San Diego Padres got the big-name hunting going by swinging a trade for MLB hits leader Adam Frazier, and the Tampa Bay Rays added thump by acquiring veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBthecomeback.com

Anthony Rizzo crushes 449-foot home run in Yankees debut

The Chicago Cubs traded stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Craig Kimbrel in an eye-opening fire sale ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Rizzo — the heart and soul of the Cubs’ run of success that featured a World Series title in 2016 — was dealt to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the first baseman made his debut with the Yankees on Friday night against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park (he’s from the Miami area too, adding to what had to be an extremely emotional day).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies trade news: Unexpected deal with the Pirates

The Phillies are acquiring LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline. In a stunning development, the Philadelphia Phillies have done something ahead of Friday’s 4 PM EST trade deadline. According to FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBNBC Sports

Will Phillies go big at trade deadline? Deal top prospects? Hamels? Dombrowski updates

Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski took some time away from trade deadline matters to help introduce pitcher Andrew Painter, the team's top draft pick, at a news conference on Saturday. Painter represents the future. After the news conference, Dombrowski took questions about the present, specifically the team's approach...
MLBCBS Sports

Craig Kimbrel trade: White Sox land All-Star closer from Cubs at MLB trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have agreed to a trade that will send closer Craig Kimbrel across town to the ChiSox, the teams announced. The Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-handed reliever Codi Heuer in the trade. Kimbrel, 33, is having his best season in years and was the top reliever on the market. Through 39 appearances, he's posted a 0.49 ERA (826 ERA+) and a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs Trade Jake Marisnick to Padres

Cubs trade Jake Marisnick to Padres ahead of deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amid a series of franchise-altering trades, the Cubs sent outfielder Jake Marisnick to the San Diego Padres shortly before Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the trade. The Marisnick trade is the...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

5 potential landing spots for Cole Hamels

As Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman was first to report, four-time All-Star lefty Cole Hamels will hold a showcase for potential suitors to watch him throw on July 16 in Texas. After signing a one-year/$18 million deal with the Braves ahead of the 2020 season, Hamels pitched just 3...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Pirates' next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series that begins Friday night at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the cross-state rival. Andrew McCutchen is still productive -- The former National League MVP’s game has changed since his Pirates days. He’s not the same speed threat he once was on the base paths, and his batting average has dipped to the .238 mark. The power, however, is still there. His 20 homers and 13 doubles have pushed his OPS to a solid .827 for the season and made him one of the more dangerous hitters in this Phillies lineup. Washington learned that the hard way Monday when McCutchen hit a three-run homer to turn a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Why the Phillies should trade for Blue Jays pitcher TJ Zeuch

The Phillies might be a great landing spot for pitcher T.J. Zeuch, who was DFA-ed by the Blue Jays this week. The Philadelphia Phillies need pitching, but so do pretty much everyone else. On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays reinstated catcher Alejandro Kirk from the 60-day IL. The corresponding move...

Comments / 2

Community Policy