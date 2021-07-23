Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Texas, Oklahoma and Notre Dame's Potential Role In Conference Realignment

By Bryan Driskell
 9 days ago

Texas and Oklahoma shook up the college football world this week when it was leaked they were looking to get out of the Big 12 and join the SEC. Even if the Longhorns and Sooners don't get into the SEC it's clear they are set on leaving the Big 12.

This is yet another swing at putting together a super conference, something presidents looking for bigger pay days have wanted for some time. The reality is money and greed will always eventually win the day in college athletics, and super conferences are likely going to happen, whether it be now or down the road.

In our latest show we discuss the Texas/Oklahoma/SEC situation and what this would mean for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world.

The podcast above is our discussion on those topics, and below is the Q&A session that followed. Much of the Q&A was also about this very topic, so we are including it here.

In the show we talked about whether or not Notre Dame should respond to this move by staying independent, joining the ACC or taking more of a leadership role and forming their own conference. It made for a very interesting and fun conversation. Here are the two divisions of our proposed new conference, beginning with the East Division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lonhc_0b5tJGTo00

Here is the West Division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBNOW_0b5tJGTo00

