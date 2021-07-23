Cancel
Video Games

League of Legends: Everything We Know About Riot’s New Champion Vex

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

We may be expecting Riot’s new “gloomy yordle” Vex on the champion roster sooner rather than later. The Ruination Event has brought us a couple great gifts so far and players can look forward to Riot’s new champion Vex as another present under the tree. Not much talk has surrounded the newest Yordle in the League of Legends roster as of late but without any official word of her being scrapped, it’s very likely that she’ll be released sometime during this event. So, to feed the anticipation let’s go through everything that we already know about Vex.

#Vex#The Ruination Event#The League Of Legends
League of Legends
Technology
Video Games
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Unite All-Rounder Guide: Move Lists, Stats, And Strategies For All All-Rounder Type Pokemon

Pokemon Unite brings with it a brand-new way to play Pokemon, eschewing the normal catch-em-all RPG tropes for an action-focused MOBA experience. As such, the way Pokemon are categorized and implemented in the game is very different from what a seasoned Pokemon trainer might be familiar with. Take the All-Rounder type, a group of Pokemon who don't excel at offense or defense, but perform well enough in both to be used in either situation. The All-Rounder is a good choice for players dipping their toes into the MOBA ocean for the first time, and here we look at all four All-Rounders in the game so far.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Everything we know about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has become an integral part of video game culture. With 12 major titles under their belt, Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec have been expanding the ever-so-secret society of Assassins on a relatively yearly basis. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was the biggest game yet with over 100 hours of content between the base game and current DLCs, but Ubisoft is dreaming even bigger.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Everything we know about Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Since his introduction through the quest "Guizhong", Baizhu has become one of the most anticipating characters in the world of Teyvat. We've already talked about Yaoyao and it's almost certain that she's going to be a free-to-play Dendro character. Baizhu will be the first five-star Dendro character in the game....
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Apex Legends Season 10 details and new Legend teased, here’s what we know

Season 9 sure flew by in quite the literal sense with the introduction of Valkyrie. Developer Respawn Entertainment is already gearing up for Season 10 of Apex Legends and has revealed a little of what is to come. Aside from the several Stories from the Outlands teasing the new Legend named Seer, we now know that Season 10 will be called Metamorphosis. As always, there will be a new weapon, map changes, a new battle pass, and mode updates. Here’s what to expect when the new season debuts on August 3.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Vex, League’s upcoming new champion, set to be released in September

If you’ve been playing League of Legends and participating in the game’s newest in-client story event, Sentinels of Light, you might have seen glimpses of Vex, the dispirited, darkly-dressed yordle that plays a big part in the lore behind Viego’s rise to power during the Ruination of Runeterra. And now, Riot Games has revealed that she’ll be joining the fight as a playable champion this September.
NFLgamespew.com

Games to Watch Out For This August

August is typically a very quiet month for game releases, but it seems we’ve got more than a handful to look forward to this time around. While there are no HUGE games releasing this month, there’s plenty of titles dropping that we’re excited about – and a nice mix of AAA, indie and everything inbetween too.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Riot Games’ League of Legends MMORPG Can Be Expected By 2022

Riot Games, the leader in the world of eSports and the developer responsible behind many popular eSports titles such as League of Legends and Valorant, is possibly working on a new MMORPG title to compete with industry veterans. The news was first confirmed by Greg Street of Riot Games in 2020. However, the hiring process commenced in 2021 which seems to have accelerated the movement.
Premier Leagueinsidersport.com

Wolves joins forces with Evil Geniuses esports outfit

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers has teamed up with North American esports outfit Evil Geniuses, which currently competes across four titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2, CSGO and Valorant. In addition to supporting the creation of local Mandarin content, Wolves will also provide Evil Geniuses with local training facilities...
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

New FIFA 22 gameplay trailer and dev blog list over 40 improvements

EA Sports has released a new gameplay trailer for FIFA 22, showing off some of the new features added to the game. The trailer, which can be seen above, highlights a number of new gameplay improvements, including the new machine learning-based player animations, the improved tactical AI and the overhauled goalkeeper performance.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Is Valorant The Only Problem CS:GO Faces?

We are in the midst of 2021 and a lot has happened over the past two years to affect Counter-Strike, and Valorant is just a part of the puzzle. Counter-Strike is Valve’s best child. The most competent and successful one among others like Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2. Even now as you read this article, CS:GO probably sits on the top of steam charts followed by Dota 2. However, being top on steam charts doesn’t show us the whole story. CS:GO has not one but multiple problems which have been dragging the game down for sometime now. Valorant is just one of the problems. Certainly, Valve is trying to compete and better its game, but there are still some critical issues in and around it. Let’s clearly understand what Counter-Strike has gone through in recent times.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift Laning Guide

If a player is new to League of Legends: Wild Rift, he would want to get better by looking for ways to climb easier and faster. In this article, we will present our exclusive Wild Rift Laning Guide. This guide discusses many elements of winning a lane. This includes farming, wave management, trading and its perks, and many more associated with Laning in Wild Rift. But before anything else, if one is entirely new to the game, there are several terms that a player might not be familiar with. Players can head over to several FAQ guides listed on the League of Legends: Wild Rift page here.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The top 10 hardest WoW raid bosses of all time

There have been countless boss fights released in World of Warcraft over the span of its lengthy history. But there are only a handful that stick out as both immensely difficult and incredibly memorable. As time has gone on, players have gotten much better at World of Warcraft. And as...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Riot Games Announces Its Mid-Year Break

Riot Games announced it will be taking the week of Aug. 2 off as a mid-year break. Riot took its first-ever mid-year break last year in August, taking time to "disconnect and recharge" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of its success, they're maintaining the tradition this year with a week-long break starting Aug. 2.
Soccercogconnected.com

Evil Geniuses Partner With Football Team Wolverhampton Wanderers

ESports Continues To Progress With More Cross-Team Partnerships. The growth of eSports into a billion dollar industry has been extraordinary to see as many games now have major tournaments, cash prizes and celebrity endorsements. For example, McLaren recently launched its Shadow Studio, Mason Mount, a football star, partnered with an eSports organization and Immanuel Quickley, an NBA star teamed up with Turtlebeach. There have also been investments and partnerships by major celebrities such as Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and even Tony Hawk. Evil Geniuses, a respected eSports organization has announced its partnership with English Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to download the Halo Infinite Technical Preview

With the highly anticipated new entry to the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite has now entered a short Technical Preview stage with some players getting a chance to try out the game early. The Technical Preview, held this weekend from July 29 until Aug. 1, lets players try out the game’s...

