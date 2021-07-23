League of Legends: Everything We Know About Riot’s New Champion Vex

We are in the midst of 2021 and a lot has happened over the past two years to affect Counter-Strike, and Valorant is just a part of the puzzle. Counter-Strike is Valve’s best child. The most competent and successful one among others like Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2. Even now as you read this article, CS:GO probably sits on the top of steam charts followed by Dota 2. However, being top on steam charts doesn’t show us the whole story. CS:GO has not one but multiple problems which have been dragging the game down for sometime now. Valorant is just one of the problems. Certainly, Valve is trying to compete and better its game, but there are still some critical issues in and around it. Let’s clearly understand what Counter-Strike has gone through in recent times.