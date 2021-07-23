Cancel
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Man Killed While Crossing Route 9 In Wheelchair

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 9 days ago
File Photo

LAKEWOOD – A Lakewood man was killed this morning after an SUV hit him as he was crossing Route 9 in his wheelchair, police said.

Frederick Gillette, 58, was hit around 12:30 a.m. and died due to his injuries, Captain Gregory Staffordsmith of the Lakewood PD said.

According to police, Gillette was crossing Route 9 at John Street when he was hit by a car traveling northbound on the road. The 47-year-old driver had stayed at the scene of the crash and is working with officials, Staffordsmith said.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lakewood Police Officer Stephen Meyer at 732-363-0200, ext. 5382.

