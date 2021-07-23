Top 5 Rubber Stocks to Buy in 2021

The demand for nanotechnology is growing with its numerous applications in industries from healthcare to agriculture. Because many countries and companies are increasingly focusing on nanoscience and nanotechnology innovations to drive some of the world’s biggest breakthroughs, the industry holds solid growth prospects. So, we believe nanotech stocks Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Onto Innovations (ONTO) are good bets now. Read on.Nanotechnology is emerging rapidly, outpacing other technologies at a breakneck speed, with potential uses in various sectors, including computer and electronics, healthcare, cosmetics, textile, energy, and agriculture, to mention a few. Interestingly, its growing use in the healthcare sector has enabled researchers to develop more innovative and effective drugs.
