Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top 5 Rubber Stocks to Buy in 2021

By Bob Haegele
investmentu.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to investing, all the attention tends to go to healthcare, tech and increasingly renewable energy. But these aren’t the only stocks on the block, and some old mainstays can also add value to your portfolio. One of those old, reliable industries is rubber: it always has some level of demand, and that won’t likely change anytime soon.

investmentu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Rubber#Tire Manufacturing#Automobile#Cnbc#Tse#Csl#Prlb#Ivv#Chinese#Legos#Michelin#Bfgoodrich#Uniroyal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Now

Kinder Morgan just reported excellent second-quarter results. New guidance suggests the company is on track to have its best year since the oil and gas crash of 2015. The dividend is in great shape. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), America's largest energy transportation and storage company, continues to generate gobs of cash...
ElectronicsZacks.com

Buy These 2 Top Home Appliance Stocks to Play Robust Industry Trends

Companies in the Zacks Household Appliances industry have been witnessing strong momentum from robust consumer demand trends for kitchen and home appliances. Consumers have been spending more time at home and increasing the budget for home-improvement appliances. The industry participants also stand to gain from the ongoing digital transformation as consumers adopt online shopping for purchasing electronics. Companies have been investing in web platforms to improve brand awareness and promotional offers.
StocksZacks.com

5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Notorious August

US stocks have somehow managed to end July in the green. However, stocks did drift lower on the final trading day of the month. In fact, a month-long rally among stocks has actually slowed down a bit in recent times as investors remain apprehensive regarding the outcome of economic growth in the near future.
BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

Alibaba Stock: Is It a Good Buy?

Since its founding in 1999, Alibaba has grown exponentially. What began in China as an effort to give small businesses everywhere an advantage by connecting them to manufacturers who could provide...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In August? 3 That Could Deliver Strong Cannabis Earnings

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Best Pot Stocks Today And August Cannabis Earnings. Are you looking for top marijuana stocks to buy in August? As we head into earnings for leading cannabis companies this month the top pot stocks could begin to see some upside in the market. At the present time, most top cannabis stocks are trading near some of their lowest price points in 2021. After peaking this February, the cannabis sector has been trading lower in the market for several months.
Marketsinvesting.com

Buy Canada’s Top Technology Growth Stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is an iconic Canadian technology firm. The company has produced phenomenal returns for shareholders over the last two decades and appears set to continue delivering market-beating returns for the next several decades. Under the leadership of Mark Leonard, Constellation’s chief executive officer, who’s kept a quiet profile, the company has outperformed most Canadian companies over the long term.
StocksZacks.com

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

RHI - Free Report) : This company that provides staffing and risk consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days. Robert Half International Inc. Price and Consensus. Robert Half International Inc....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Robinhood Stocks That Shrewd Investors Should Buy Right Now

Since its launch in 2013, Robinhood has seen explosive growth as a trading platform for retail investors, and younger traders in particular. In fact, a study of Gen Z and millennial investors conducted by The Motley Fool in April found that nearly 40% used the platform, making Robinhood the most-used investing app among the 18-to-40 age segment.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Time to Buy This Great Stock on a Dip?

PPG's recent earnings saw the company hit by greater-than-expected costs due to supply chain disruptions and raw material price rises. The issues could prove temporary, and management has already responded to them. Paint and coatings is a highly attractive industry to be invested in over the long term. Stock in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

Larry Fink's BlackRock recently bought shares of Amazon. Cathie Wood's ARK Invest recently bought shares of Square. Both of these companies have good prospects for future growth. Robinhood's Top 100 list shows the most widely held equities on the platform. Of course, an array of meme stocks stand out, but...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Nanotech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

The demand for nanotechnology is growing with its numerous applications in industries from healthcare to agriculture. Because many countries and companies are increasingly focusing on nanoscience and nanotechnology innovations to drive some of the world’s biggest breakthroughs, the industry holds solid growth prospects. So, we believe nanotech stocks Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Onto Innovations (ONTO) are good bets now. Read on.Nanotechnology is emerging rapidly, outpacing other technologies at a breakneck speed, with potential uses in various sectors, including computer and electronics, healthcare, cosmetics, textile, energy, and agriculture, to mention a few. Interestingly, its growing use in the healthcare sector has enabled researchers to develop more innovative and effective drugs.
StocksBusiness Insider

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
MarketsDaily Herald

Top Health Care Stocks To Buy Now? 4 For Your Watchlist

Are These The Best Health Care Stocks To Buy As We Head Into August?. Health care stocks have been popular among investors in the stock market over the past year. As we continue to combat coronavirus and its variants, health care services remain an essential service. Recently, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors, especially in crowded places. Naturally, this updated guideline comes amid a surge in COVID cases as the highly contagious Delta variant has become more prevalent. Well, unfortunately, the crisis is not over and investors are well aware of it.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Twilio Stock Drops As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Buying Spree

Twilio stock dropped in extended trading Thursday as June-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but topped views amid its acquisition spree. Revenue growth handily beat analyst estimates in the Twilio earnings report. Amid recent acquisitions, Twilio's (TWLO) organic growth has been an issue for investors. Twilio said it lost...
MarketsZacks.com

Have Faith in DuPont Analysis: Buy 5 Top-Ranked Stocks

If you have to isolateprofit-churners from profit-burners, return on equity should be one of the most appropriate metrics. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings a company generates from its equity. But ROE doesn’t tell the complete story and an investor might get fooled by picking stocks based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy