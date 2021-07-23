Cancel
Emmy-Nominated ‘Hacks’ Star Reflects on How They Came to Identify as Nonbinary (Guest Column)

By Carl Clemons-Hopkins, As told to Tyler Coates
Carl Clemons-Hopkins says taking away gender labels helped them become a better actor: "It was kind of freeing, actually." I was raised with ministers on both sides of my family — it was a very religious household. I quickly learned that I needed to not express this part of myself, and I should probably also not express the non-heterosexual part of myself. In college, I began to identify as a queer person, and told my parents and select people. I saw someone recently say it’s not about coming about, but about “inviting in.” I really liked that.

