Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello, on Friday, released her latest single ‘Don’t Go Yet’, which is part of her upcoming album Familia. The former ‘Fifth Harmony’ star, in the music video of ‘Don’t Go Yet’, embraces her Cuban-Mexican heritage in several scenes focused around a seemingly chosen family gathering as she shows off her Latin dance moves. As per People magazine, during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cabello said that for the single and her entire album she simply wanted to “manifest collective joy.” Camila Cabello Unveils the First Poster for ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video (View Pic).