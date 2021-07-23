15 Compelling Fall 2021 Books To Add to Your Reading List

Every summer, Bedside Reading distributes tote bags filled with complimentary books for guests staying in hotels and inns around the South Fork. Founded in 2017, Bedside Reading had its beginnings in "Buzz Bags," a gift bag program started by Jane Ubell-Meyer in 2002. The original program eventually evolved to Bedside Reading, which provides bestselling books to inn and B&B guests on the East End and throughout the U.S. Bedside Reading partners with leading publishers as well as many independent publishers to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words during their vacation. Newly introduced podcasts, virtual book clubs with partner hotels, and book signings are now available through “on the download,” a program that provides ebooks and audiobooks to hotel partners.