Books & Literature

15 Compelling Fall 2021 Books To Add to Your Reading List

By Kelly Allen
Cosmopolitan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, reading a book on the beach—with the sun warming both your skin and the pages—feels like pure bliss. Or enjoying a few chapters on a park bench underneath a shady tree makes you momentarily forget summer doesn’t last forever. But fall is arguably the best season for reading. You can snuggle up near a fire, sip on a variety of warm drinks, and crack open a window to breathe the crisp, cool air—all while getting lost in a brand new book.

Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Find your next read at Park Road Books

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new book, head to Park Road Books to pick up some of these new releases. Blackout – a young adult collection of stories about Black teens by Black authors such as Angie Thomas, Tiffany D. Jackson, and Nic Stone. by Emily...
Books & LiteraturePatriot Ledger

Book Smart: Elin HIlderbrand and other picks for your rest-of-summer reading list

Summer 2021 is beginning to take on more pre-pandemic vibes with family reunions, graduation parties and vacations. But let’s not forget that reading is still the best first class ticket to the most exotic destinations of all! Books hold the power to transport us back or forward in time, take us to glamorous locations, or place us smack in the center of lives of people we have always wished we could meet. In short, reading can take you absolutely anywhere — as long as you are willing to go.
Books & LiteratureGettysburg Times

The love of books and reading

Long before they learn to read, children need to be taught to love reading and books. They need to hold them in their chubby hands. Turn the pages one by one. Point to each word as it’s read aloud. Marvel at every illustration. And maybe chew a bit on the cover.
Books & Literaturechesapeakefamily.com

Summer Reading List for July

Something about the summer just pulls at the heart and soul, begging you to crack open a good book and lounge on the beach, by the pool, on the front porch, or beneath the shade of an old tree in the park. Summer is a time to unwind, to getaway, and to be free. What better way to allow yourself to travel to endless destinations, than within the pages of a beautifully crafted piece of literature?
Cleveland, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Why You Need To Add This Year's Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winners To Your Reading List

From harrowing tales of nonfiction to comedic stories, these books will be honored Sept. 30 at the 86th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards ceremony. Your summer reading list just got a little longer. In April, the Cleveland Foundation revealed the 86th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Award winners. The prestigious awards, which are the only national juried awards honoring literature that confronts racism and explores diversity, cites seven Nobel Prize recipients as past winners, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Toni Morrison.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

5 new books to read this week

New releases include a dark debut and a children’s book celebrating nature…. 1. How To Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie is published in hardback by The Borough Press, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available July 22. It could be difficult to make a novel relatable when the protagonist is a...
Family Relationshipsdmagazine.com

Your 2021 Summer Reading List: So Shall Ye Reap

Author LaToya Watkins tells a story about family fissures that can be suppressed but not forgotten. My favorite uncle died with his eyes wide and his mouth forming an O, like he was seeing all the most frightening secrets of life and of hell. And he would’ve been alone if it wasn’t for his girlfriend, Puddin, who was sitting in the chair beside his sickbed, and there would’ve been no tears if it weren’t for hers.
Books & Literature27east.com

Bedside Reading Books For July 23

Every summer, Bedside Reading distributes tote bags filled with complimentary books for guests staying in hotels and inns around the South Fork. Founded in 2017, Bedside Reading had its beginnings in "Buzz Bags," a gift bag program started by Jane Ubell-Meyer in 2002. The original program eventually evolved to Bedside Reading, which provides bestselling books to inn and B&B guests on the East End and throughout the U.S. Bedside Reading partners with leading publishers as well as many independent publishers to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words during their vacation. Newly introduced podcasts, virtual book clubs with partner hotels, and book signings are now available through “on the download,” a program that provides ebooks and audiobooks to hotel partners.
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

Add These Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Books to Your Summer Reading List

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker makes her love for reading no secret. Parker often shares her book recommendations with fans and, this week, the A-lister-slash-bookworm took to Instagram with two more reads to add to your ever-growing summer “to be read” pile.
Comicsdreamwidth.org

Books and comics read in June 2021

(I definitely didn't forget I hadn't posted this yet /o\) Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahvana Headley. A Wizard's Guide to Defensive Baking - T. Kingfisher. A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E Butler - Lynell George. Hugo packet time! I've already read...
Books & LiteratureNapa Valley Register

Book Banter: Summertime and the Reading is Easy

After being bombarded by depressing headlines for more than a year, I think it’s time to turn to reading for pleasure and relaxation, especially when life is beginning to feel a bit more normal, and we’re back to our warm-weather rituals of heading to the beach, the park, the mountains, or simply the community pool.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

22 of the best classic books to read in your lifetime

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Classic books have characters, stories, or messages that withstand time. All of the books on this list were published before 1987, though most are much older. Want more books? Check out our best fantasy books, science fiction books,...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Book reads for summer fun

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part. Even though it’s been many years since I was in school and had a summer vacation, I still get the itch...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading. . . well, it may not be easy, but it’s definitely superb. This month’s list includes a great comic’s take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams “beach read,” but if you’ve already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston's newest religion books to complete your summer reading list

It’s not too late to get your summer reading on. Try these faith-based titles by Houston authors, which include inspiring memoirs, works of fiction and historical accounts. Each provides spiritual guidance and a message of hope. ‘Whatever It Takes: Walking Through God’s Purpose’ by Sheldon Theragood. Sheldon Theragood always wanted...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

4 compelling and graceful books for ballet lovers

While waiting for ballet to return to local stages (Pacific Northwest Ballet will resume live performances this fall), I found myself entranced this summer by an unusually wide assortment of new ballet-themed books. In their different forms — one novel, two memoirs, one investigative analysis — all were graceful and compelling; all of them brought back memories of evenings at the ballet, thrilling to an art form that always seems both effortless and impossible.
Books & Literaturehopeprescott.com

Hutchinson suggests summer reading list

LITTLE ROCK – Since the days I was taking out Hardy Boys mysteries from the Gravette School Library, I have always been in the middle of reading a book or two. The First Lady and I read to our children and our grandchildren. I encourage families to keep books at home to read aloud and to encourage children to read on their own. A primary education goal for my administration has been to raise the level of literacy in Arkansas, which is why in 2017 we launched the Reading Initiative for Student Excellence or R.I.S.E. The goal of R.I.S.E. is to create a culture of reading in our state.
Books & Literaturewrightlibrary.org

Green Reads Battle of the Books

Open to those who have read and reviewed at least 3 books in a single age bracket from the Green Reads book list. Prepare for Battle! It’s an epically fun, bookish game with more running than The Gingerbread Man! The library lawn will be set up with red and blue “end zones.” When Miss Jacqui calls out a question, run to an end zone to indicate your answer. One end zone has the correct answer and earns you a point! The other end zone has an incorrect answer, and earns you no points. The person or team with the highest number of points in each category wins!

