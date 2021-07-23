Fraction of schools’ relief funds budgeted for learning loss

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico schools plan to spend the bulk of the federal coronavirus relief money they’ve received on technology and building upgrades rather than student learning loss.

A report this week before the New Mexico Legislature’s budget committee showed school districts and charters plan to spend 38% of the $490 million they received thus far on technology and HVAC systems.

T he Santa Fe New Mexican reported that schools plan to spend 9% of the funds on learning loss programs and 8% on interventions for at-risk students.

The budget committee’s program evaluation manager Micaela Fischer told lawmakers those numbers were surprising because students likely missed out on learning because of the shift to remote classrooms during the pandemic.

Los Alamos Public Schools is an exception to the trend and plans to spend all of the money it received from a December coronavirus relief package to address learning loss with summer and after-school programs.