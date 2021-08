Acid Nerve's action-adventure title Death's Door launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One today, sending a small crow off to reap souls. Check out the launch trailer below:. "Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it's honest work for a Crow," the description reads. "The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death - where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power." Your tiny crow is armed with melee weapons, arrows, and even magic, to wield against the beasts of the lands beyond the Doors. On your journey, you'll slowly learn more about the crows and the Door itself, while exploring a variety of beautifully bizarre new worlds.