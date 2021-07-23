Texas Sales Tax Holiday August 6-8, Save $ On Clothes, School Supplies

(AUSTIN) — All parents know back to school shopping is expensive and stressful. You often find yourself going to multiple stores to find the right color folder, or the elusive size shoe your child needs. So, save the date and save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-8. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.