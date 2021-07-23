Cancel
Texas State

Texas Sales Tax Holiday August 6-8, Save $ On Clothes, School Supplies

By News Staff
Posted by 
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(AUSTIN) — All parents know back to school shopping is expensive and stressful. You often find yourself going to multiple stores to find the right color folder, or the elusive size shoe your child needs. So, save the date and save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-8. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

