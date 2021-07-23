Cancel
Henderson County, KY

Officials: New COVID cases in Green River District rising at alarming rate

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District health officials say the new rise in daily COVID-19 cases is alarming as they recorded 240 cases since Tuesday. ”The number one reason is our low vaccination rates,” Clayton Horton, the public health director at the Green River District Health Department said. “If we had more people in our community vaccinated, we would not be seeing this. That’s the short answer.”

Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces the details of the bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure before the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the $1 trillion bill, which senators were finalizing through the weekend.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

