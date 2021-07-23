Cancel
Keith Urban Helps Open Olympic Games With ‘Imagine’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
soundslikenashville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban was part of the opening ceremonies at the start of the Tokyo Games on Friday, July 23. The country singer was joined by artists from around the globe, including John Legend, Angélique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz and the Suginami Junior Chorus as they sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” in a pre-recorded performance. The music for the performance was arranged by Hans Zimmer.

