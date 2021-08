​​Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety (MNOPS) inspectors have been making regular trips to different parts of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project since construction began last year. One of the main activities MNOPS inspectors have been checking on this summer is horizontal direction drills (HDD). MNOPS does not and will not operate the pipeline, and they don't grant any permits for its construction or operation. Their job is to make sure HDDs – and other work on the pipeline – are completed safely and correctly.