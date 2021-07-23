Cancel
Travis Denning To Release New EP, ‘Dirt Road Down’

By Jeremy Chua
soundslikenashville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising country star Travis Denning is set to release his forthcoming EP, Dirt Road Down, on August 6. The singer announced the news this morning with “Jack and Coke,” a brand new break-up track from his six-song collection. Of his upcoming EP, Denning says, “Dirt Road Anthem was about going,...

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Mercury Nashville's Travis Denning will release his "Dirt Road Down" EP on Friday, August 6th. New track "Jack And Coke" was released today (7/23), and is featured on the forthcoming EP along with previously released songs "Call It Country" and "ABBY." The six-track project was co-written by Denning and produced by Jeremy Stover. Along with his new music, Denning will also be hitting the road next week as support on Brothers Osborne's "We're Not For Everyone" tour.
