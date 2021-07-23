Travis Denning To Release New EP, ‘Dirt Road Down’

News Bites for July 27... ...The Skyview Networks-syndicated “B-Dub Radio” reaches the 85-station affiliate mark, with the recent additions of 10 new stations. “It is a huge milestone to reach 85 affiliates and I am thrilled that the expansion of B-Dub Radio to weeknights is so well received,” Bryan “B-Dub” Washington said in a release. “Our ability to deliver on-demand local content in individual markets at a moment’s notice is a value proposition that is not easily replicated.” NRG Media country “Froggy 98” KFGE Lincoln, NE is the most recent affiliate signing, airing the program six nights a week. The network has also announced six new stations have added its “Country Top 40 with Fitz,” including New South Radio country “US96” WUSJ Jackson, MS. “We are thrilled to have Fitz and CT40 in Central Mississippi,” PD Traci Lee said in a release. “We are all about that 'hometown' feeling and Fitz has a way of making you feel so welcome.” In other syndication news, Yea Networks’ “The Greg Beharrell Show” is picked up by Waterloo Media modern rock “101X” KROX Austin. The show will air from 7pm-12am weeknights beginning Aug. 2.