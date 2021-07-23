Laine Hardy Digs His Country Roots in New Track, ‘Authentic’

“Get Over It” Is Available on All Streaming Platforms. Nashville, TN – Singer-songwriter Minnie Murphy released a brand-new track, “Get Over It,” available now on all streaming platforms worldwide. Co-written by Minnie, Don Bedell, and Trafton Harvey and available HERE, “Get Over It” tells the story of a narrator who is reeling from a recent heartbreak as she does her best to find a way of moving forward. Minnie vividly describes this experience with relatable lyrics such as “When I’m all cried out, and my tears have dried / But my heavy heart’s too much to set aside / And sleepless sober nights have gone on too long / Well I’d do anything to feel nothing at all.”