Laine Hardy Digs His Country Roots in New Track, ‘Authentic’
Laine Hardy celebrates the wild side of his country upbringing in the new track, “Authentic,” dropping the hard-driving country rock anthem today (July 23). Highlighting the former winner of American Idol’s rowdy side, with crunchy guitars and mandolin joined by pounding drums and a devil-may-care vocal, the track is full of a party-starting potential. It finds a Louisiana native delivering a dose of foot-stomping, chest-thumping attitude, and promising to stay true to his swampy roots — no matter what.www.soundslikenashville.com
