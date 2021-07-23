Cancel
Laine Hardy Digs His Country Roots in New Track, ‘Authentic’

By Chris Parton
soundslikenashville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaine Hardy celebrates the wild side of his country upbringing in the new track, “Authentic,” dropping the hard-driving country rock anthem today (July 23). Highlighting the former winner of American Idol’s rowdy side, with crunchy guitars and mandolin joined by pounding drums and a devil-may-care vocal, the track is full of a party-starting potential. It finds a Louisiana native delivering a dose of foot-stomping, chest-thumping attitude, and promising to stay true to his swampy roots — no matter what.

