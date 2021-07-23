Cancel
US men’s soccer team to visit Q2 Stadium this fall

By Iain Oldman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 9 days ago
After the U.S. women’s national team christened the new Q2 Stadium earlier this spring, the men’s team is set to play its first game in the North Austin venue this fall. Austin FC announced July 22 the men’s national team will host Jamaica for a FIFA World Cup qualifier game Oct. 7. According to the team’s news release, this will be the first time the men’s national team has ever played a World Cup qualifying match in Texas.

