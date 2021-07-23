Upcoming event encourages visitors to discover Dixboro
ANN ARBOR – A small village just northeast of Ann Arbor, Dixboro is a charming community with a large Village Green, historic one-room schoolhouse, farmers market and shops. A free event on July 30 invites visitors to discover the village and enjoy music by Brain Plasticity Ukelele Collective, tours of its historic schoolhouse, food and farmers market vendors, games and family-friendly environmental activities.www.clickondetroit.com
