In a recent Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, Vince Staples revealed that Mac Miller did not take any royalties for their collaborative project, Stolen Youth. Staples begins by telling the story of how the two came to work on the mixtape and how Earl Sweatshirt was the first to introduce both of them. When recalls the moment he met Mac sharing, “I introduced myself to [Mac] and he was like, ‘I know who you are why don’t you make beats or whatever why don’t you make music,’ and I say, ‘I don’t got no beats and he’s like, ‘Aight, I’m making some beats come over here on Friday,’ and then that’s how we ended up making music and being cool.”