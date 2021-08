SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Patty Mills really wants no part of the talk that he turns into a different player when he puts on the uniform of the Australian men’s national basketball team. He almost rolls his eyes when he senses the question coming. He’s heard it for years. He says nothing changes except his role. He's the leader of an Australian team that certainly has enough talent to end the country’s 0-for-forever medal drought in major international competition.